"Just not realistic" - Kenny Omega on whether a show featuring AEW, IMPACT, and NJPW is possible

Kenny Omega and AEW created a new era in professional wrestling when they began collaborating with IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW. The companies' working relationship has had many fans asking for a show featuring talent from all three. However, Omega feels this is very unrealistic.

A Canadian professional wrestler hailing from Winnipeg, Kenny Omega has spent over 20 years in the professional wrestling business. The Cleaner is well known for his time with NJPW and is now an Executive Vice President and performer on AEW. He is the current AEW World Champion.

In an interview with TalkSport, Kenny Omega spoke about the chances of having a show featuring talent from AEW, IMPACT, and NJPW.

Omega believes that the talent would not be opposed to having such a show. However, he claims it is very unrealistic considering how difficult it would be to fix a schedule.

"Everybody wants to do it! It’s almost like between three major companies, how do you even have a show that could encompass all of that talent and make all those dream matches become a reality. Back when there was All Together, it was New Japan, NOAH and All Japan and they did like a five hour supershow. Even Tokyo Domes and WrestleManias in the past have been seven hours, even nine hours – just not realistic!"

.@KennyOmegamanX and @TheDonCallis have arrived to IMPACT in a luxury bus - what will they have to say tonight? #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/52U9QtRFSu — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 9, 2020

Kenny Omega has been making a few appearances on IMPACT Wrestling recently. The Best Bout Machine was first seen on IMPACT back in December, boasting his newly-won AEW World Championship.

What is next for Kenny Omega?

Kenny Omega has a lot on his plate. As an Executive Vice President, Omega is expected to make a lot of key management decisions in AEW. He is also in charge of AEW Games, a department which is looking to release a few titles some time soon.

However, The Cleaner's upcoming match at Revolution against Jon Moxley will be weighing heavily on his mind. Omega will defend his AEW World Championship against Mox in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match.

🚨 MARCH 7 AT REVOLUTION 🚨 @KennyOmegamanX vs @JonMoxley in an exploding barbed wire death match for the AEW World Championship #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/kJriVfbH0a — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 18, 2021

