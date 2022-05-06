"Love to do it even more" – Kenny Omega breaks character to applaud his match involving WWE legend

Kenny Omega reflected on his iconic Street Fight against The Inner Circle two years ago.

Throwback to 2020, the former AEW World Champion teamed up with WWE legend Matt Hardy to face the duo of Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in an insane match.

Taking to Twitter, Hardy posted the clip of him running over The Spanish God with a golf cart from the same match. It led to Omega claiming that he'd love to compete in a match under similar circumstances:

"As fun as this was back then, boy would I love to do it even more now. This was also one of my favorite matches from Dynamite."

Check out Kenny Omega's tweet below:

Matt Hardy is currently working alongside his brother Jeff, who recently signed a deal with AEW. After beating Bobby Fish on this week's Dynamite, The Charismatic Enigma qualified for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

After the match, The Hardys were confronted in the ring by The Young Bucks. The two teams teased a potential match against one another at some point.

Kenny Omega's former nemesis Kazuchika Okada is hopeful of renewing their rivalry

Kenny Omega is currently sidelined as he's dealing with multiple injuries. His status for the AEW x NJPW joint pay-per-view, Forbidden Door, is unclear.

Omega's former rival from NJPW, Kazuchika Okada, hopes to renew their rivalry. The reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion told Sports Illustrated the following:

“Is there still unfinished business there? I’ve already wrestled a lot of great opponents. It was an honor for me last month to team with Tatsumi Fujinami and wrestle against a legend like Yoshiaki Fujiwara. There are a lot of truly great professional wrestlers out there and a lot of possible dream matches. If running me and Kenny back really is a dream match, well then that’s definitely a direction to take.”

When he lost the world championship to Hangman Page, Omega was last seen in action at AEW Full Gear 2021.

