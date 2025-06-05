  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Kenny Omega
  • Kenny Omega breaks silence after AEW officially announces historic match for All In

Kenny Omega breaks silence after AEW officially announces historic match for All In

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Jun 05, 2025 13:11 GMT
Kenny Omega AEW All In
Kenny Omega is a top AEW star (Image source: Omega on X)

A historic match has been announced for AEW All In 2025, and International Champion Kenny Omega has reacted to it. The blockbuster match was teased for months before being made official on Wednesday.

Ad

Kenny Omega made his in-ring return in January after more than a year of absence due to a serious medical condition. He defeated Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution 2025 to become the International Champion. Ever since his return, AEW has teased booking Omega against Kazuchika Okada at All In 2025.

This week on Fyter Fest, Omega successfully retained his International Title against Claudio Castagnoli, Brody King, and Mascara Dorada in a four-way match. Following the win, The Cleaner was confronted by Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada. The two also got into a brawl after flexing their titles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A Winner Takes All match between The Rainmaker and The Best Bout Machine was made official for All In 2025, with both the International and Continental titles up for grabs. On X, Omega broke his social media silence on the massive announcement with the following message:

"Chapter five."
Ad

In the aforementioned post, Omega was referring to his four epic singles matches against Okada in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The All In bout would be their fifth one-on-one showdown and a historical moment.

Kazuchika Okada also had something to say about his match against Kenny Omega

After Tony Khan confirmed Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada for All In 2025, The Rainmaker also shared his reaction. On X, Okada shared the official match graphic for his fifth singles showdown against Omega and wrote the following in the post's caption:

Ad
"It’s time."

You can view Okada's post below.

The stage is set for one of the biggest matches in AEW history, and it will be interesting to see who walks out of All In 2025 as double champion.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications