Kenny Omega breaks silence after losing his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship 

Kenny Omega has broken his silence after a surprise loss to Christian Cage at this week's AEW Rampage. On the first episode of AEW's new weekly show, Omega dropped his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship to Christian in the night's opening contest.

Kenny Omega tweeted that his ride to the airport wasn't a cheerful one and that he feels cheated and disrespected by how things transpired on AEW Rampage. The Cleaner also put everyone on notice, stating that he has taken his loss personally.

"Not a cheerful ride to the airport. Baggage is light and I feel so cheated and disrespected. You’re all on notice. I’m taking this personally," tweeted Kenny Omega

Omega and Christian Cage put on a memorable match for the Pittsburgh crowd, who were left on their feet by the end of the clash. Despite Don Callis and Kenny Omega's Elite stablemates, The Young Bucks, trying to interfere in the match, it wasn't enough for Omega to retain his title.

In the end, Christian reversed Kenny Omega's attempt at a One Winged Angel into a Killswitch, dropping the champion onto a chair. The crowd erupted after Christian Cage won, with IMPACT Wrestling's EVP, Scott De'Amore also showing up to congratulate the new champion.

Kenny Omega has another title defense just around the corner

Kenny Omega hardly has any time to take a breather after losing at AEW Rampage as he's set to defend his AAA Mega Championship against Andrade El Idolo on Saturday night at TripleMania 29.

Though Omega looked indomitable until recently, he seems much more vulnerable now, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if Andrade uses it to his advantage. Omega has held the title since October 2019, and the time is ripe for a new champion to take the AAA Mega Championship's legacy forward.

