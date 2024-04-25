Kenny Omega breaks silence on his AEW return following explosive Dynamite episode

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has finally broken his silence ahead of his scheduled return following the events on this week's Dynamite, where Jack Perry and The Young Bucks turned on Tony Khan.

Kenny Omega has been out of action since December 2023, as he has been suffering from diverticulitis, and fans have been missing him on TV ever since. Nevertheless, The Cleaner has finally been announced to return on TV on the upcoming episode of Dynamite in his hometown of Winnipeg, Canada.

It is still unclear whether Omega is medically cleared to wrestle or is returning just for the sake of a non-wrestling segment. Nevertheless, the former AEW World Champion finally opened up on his scheduled return on the May 1, 2024, episode of Dynamite. Omega wrote the following on X social media platform while reacting to his return announcement:

"It's been a ling time!"

Moreover, it was the perfect time for Kenny to return after his former Stablemates, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, attacked AEW honcho Tony Khan. Omega was recently fired from The Elite by The Young Bucks. Hence, it would be interesting to see how he would address the situation.

Kenny Omega doesn't want to be an EVP in 2024

During the inception of AEW in 2019, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Cody Rhodes were appointed as the EVPs of the company. Five years later, The Cleaner doesn't seem to be interested in taking up the role anymore.

While addressing his infamous 'brawl out' incident with CM Punk and Ace Steel in 2022 on his Twitch stream, Omega admitted that he was a believer in fighting and urged the company to not make him an EVP in 2024.

"I think that if it's decided that, 'Hey, this is the best way to solve things and you can move on after it,' I'm actually a believer in fighting. I am, and it's terrible to say it, which is why don't make me an EVP in 2024; we can't do that stuff anymore. I just feel like sometimes that's how you have to settle things," he said.

Nevertheless, it will interesting to see how the former champion fares after his return to AEW TV this May.