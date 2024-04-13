"Don't make me an EVP in 2024" - Kenny Omega finally comments on infamous backstage fight with CM Punk at All Out 2022

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently addressed some important topics on his recent Twitch stream, including the popular All Out 2022 incident with CM Punk.

At the All Out 2022 pay-per-view event, CM Punk defended his AEW World Championship against Hangman Adam Page. After the match, things got out of hand as The Elite and Kenny Omega got into a physical exchange with CM Punk and Ace Steel. The heated brawl led to the company immediately suspending Punk and The Elite.

Speaking on his recent Twitch stream, Kenny Omega shared that he believed in handling things the way he did in the infamous Brawl Out incident.

"In an environment like that, sometimes emotions get the best of you and people will wanna throw hands, and in case I'm fortunately or unfortunately a believer in it, I think if it's decided that 'Hey, this is the best way to solve things and you can move on after it', I'm actually a believer in fighting. I am, and it's terrible to say it which is why don't make me an EVP in 2024; we can't do that stuff anymore. I just feel like sometimes that's how you have to settle things," he said. [2:10 - 2:50]

AEW star Kenny Omega has no beef with CM Punk

AEW star Kenny Omega recently reflected on his relationship with CM Punk after the infamous Brawl Out incident at the All Out 2022 PPV event. The Cleaner and the Young Bucks had a physical altercation against CM Punk and Ace Steel at All Out. Speaking on his Twitch stream, Kenny Omega revealed there were no issues between him and CM Punk.

''It's just mutual respect. We reached out to each other. It's not like, 'Hey, we're good now.' It was; we were never bad. Honestly, if it weren't for a complete other factor, we wouldn't be able to have that talk on the night of brawl out. There's no issue between him [CM Punk] and me, as far as I know. I don't think there is, at all," said Omega. [2:54:10 to 2:55:45]

CM Punk had another altercation in AEW at the All In 2023 PPV event with Jack Perry, which led to Tony Khan terminating Punk's contract. The Best in The World has since returned to the WWE following a decade-long hiatus.

