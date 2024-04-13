Kenny Omega reveals he has no issues with CM Punk: "We reached out to each other"

AEW star Kenny Omega recently revealed that he and CM Punk have no hard feelings for each other.

During his recent Twitch stream, The Cleaner was asked to comment on his relationship status with CM Punk. The 40-year-old star claimed he never had any beef with The Best in The World. Omega further added that the duo share mutual respect.

''It's just mutual respect. We reached out to each other. It's not like, 'Hey, we're good now.' It was; we were never bad. Honestly, if it weren't for a complete other factor, we wouldn't be able to have that talk on the night of brawl out. There's no issue between him [CM Punk] and me, as far as I know. I don't think there is, at all," said Omega. [2:54:10 to 2:55:45]

CM Punk spotted in a new look

CM Punk injured his triceps at this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match. He has been out of action since then. But the injury hasn't stopped The Voice of The Voiceless from appearing on TV. He has been regularly making appearances on WWE shows in a non-wrestling role.

Recently, the former world champion took on announcing duties at the Cage Fury Fighting Championship, where he was spotted sporting a clean-shaved look.

It is still unknown when Punk will return to in-ring action. The former WWE Champion is locked in a red-hot feud with Drew McIntyre. The Straight Edge Superstar cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania XL as he viciously attacked The Scottish Warrior following the latter's victory against Seth Rollins.

After winning the title, McIntyre went up to Punk at the commentary table and tried to mock The Second City Saint. His actions backfired substantially as Punk launched an attack, which allowed Senor Money in the Bank to cash in his contract.

Last week on RAW, Punk interfered in the Fatal Four-Way Match to cost McIntyre a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. It will be interesting to see how The Scottish Psychopath will respond to Punk's shenanigans in the next episode of the flagship show.

