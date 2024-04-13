CM Punk spotted with new look after shaving beard

WWE Superstar CM Punk has changed his look.

Punk is currently out of action due to an injury that he suffered during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. He was working at a non-WWE event during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. He took on announcing duties at Cage Fury Fighting Championship.

CM Punk could be seen sporting a new look at the event. He has now shaved off his beard that he had been rocking for quite a while now.

Punk played a massive role at WrestleMania XL even though he didn't compete at The Show of Shows. The former WWE Champion has been feuding with Drew McIntyre for quite some time now. McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Title at 'Mania and began mocking Punk who was behind the announce desk.

A fed-up Punk finally had had enough and attacked McIntyre and out came The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. The Money in The Bank briefcase holder cashed in his contract on The Scottish Warrior and won the World Heavyweight Title mere seconds later. Punk later cost McIntyre a shot at the top prize on the RAW after WrestleMania XL.

