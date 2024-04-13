Kenny Omega wants Seth Rollins and top stars in popular non-WWE event

Kenny Omega has just named several WWE Superstars, including Seth Rollins, who he thinks would be perfect for a world-renowned wrestling event: NJPW's G1 Climax.

This tournament remains one of the most iconic worldwide, with last year's edition featuring 32 world-class stars. The Cleaner is no stranger to the tournament, as he was the first non-Japanese wrestler to win it all back in 2016.

On his Twitch stream, Kenny Omega was asked which WWE Superstar he would love to see in the G1 Climax. He immediately named Ilja Dragunov as a choice due to his wrestling style.

He also named Gunther a major candidate and Seth Rollins, as he felt they had similar wrestling styles.

"I mean again I've said it again, said it before, said it a million times, but Ilja Dragunov would probably be the best guy to have. He just embodies that style. Actually, sorry Ilja would be great in the Super Junior's, we need Gunther. Gunther in the G1 would be exactly who we'd wanna see. You'd have to see someone like that. And again, being a fan of Seth and actually not intentionally but Seth and I have kind of similar styles and I think our outlooks to wrestling are pretty similar too."

Kenny Omega talks about his time with Seth Rollins in the past

Omega and Rollins have worked with each other on multiple occasions, sharing the ring when they were both on the independent circuit or during their time in ROH years ago.

Kenny Omega then detailed his time with Rollins and how, aside from their wrestling styles, they had a lot in common.

"Maybe a little different now but I remember when we were doing our own thing in PWG, and we traveled a lot together actually, back in the Ring of Honor days. We were always hanging out together. Yeah, I'd sorta found a bit of a kindred spirit already. We had pretty similar music tastes. I was of course a little more into nerdier stuff than Seth, I'm a huge gamer as you guys may or may not know. Yeah but no, we were both very much invested into telling stories using our natural athletic abilities." [0:42-1:19]

Seth Rollins is signed to WWE, but his contract expires this year, so it remains to be seen whether he will re-sign or explore other ventures.

