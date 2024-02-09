Seth Rollins opens up on his WWE contract expiring in 2024

Seth Rollins is one of the top stars in WWE, and as the World Heavyweight Champion, he has been one of the most consistent on the roster when it comes to defending his title.

Rollins is at the moment without an opponent for WrestleMania. With CM Punk injured and Cody Rhodes choosing to face Roman Reigns, this leaves him with no challengers. Given Drew McIntyre's focus on Seth Rollins, though, that might not be the case as soon as Elimination Chamber.

The star confirmed to Fightful in an interview at the WrestleMania 40 press event that while his contract was expiring in 2024, there was no reason to worry as something was going to get worked out. He called WWE his home and said that he loved wrestling. He admitted that he'd like to spend more time with his daughter but also wanted to be in WWE for the rest of his life.

"It's all there in writing. We're going to get a new deal. Something is going to get worked out. WWE is my home. I love this place. I love this industry. I'd like to spend more time with my daughter as she gets a little bit older, but at the end of the day, I want to stay here. I want to be here for the rest of my life. I love this place."

He said that he was also confident that the company felt the same way about him.

"I am sure that the powers that be feel the same way about me. Otherwise, we wouldn't be sitting here with this title on my shoulder. I'm sure the compensation will be fair and just."

Seth Rollins squared up with Roman Reigns and The Rock at the event

While Cody Rhodes didn't choose to face Seth Rollins, the World Heavyweight Champion stood up for Rhodes at the event.

After The Rock slapped Rhodes, Rollins confronted him and accused him of abusing his power by being on the TKO board.

It remains to be seen if this leads to a feud.

