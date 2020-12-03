Kenny Omega breaks silence after winning AEW World title; responds to a year-old tweet

On tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite, dubbed AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming, Kenny Omega battled Jon Moxley with the AEW World title on the line. The hard-fought match ended with Omega connecting a One Winged Angel on a battered Moxley to score a pin and become the new AEW World Champion.

Soon after his victory, Kenny Omega took to Twitter and reacted to the same. Omega responded to a tweet he had posted back in 2019 following his loss to Moxley at AEW Full Gear. In that tweet, Omega had warned Moxley that he left him alive and he will be back. Check out both tweets below:

It feels good to be alive. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 3, 2020

Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley's rivalry goes back to the very first AEW show

At AEW Double Or Nothing in 2019, Kenny Omega lost a number one contender's match to Chris Jericho, following which Jon Moxley made his big AEW debut and attacked both men to end the show.

Omega and Moxley met at AEW Full Gear later that year in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match. Moxley emerged victorious on that night, but Omega still hadn't given up.

Tonight, Kenny Omega and Moxley engaged in a brutal contest, with both men doing everything in their power to win it all. In the end, it was Omega who came out on top and won the AEW World title.

This has been one incredible journey for Omega with loads of ups and downs on the way, but he's finally got the better of his nemesis and is at the top now.