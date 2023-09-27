Kenny Omega calls out fans' "embarrassing and shameful" behavior

AEW star Kenny Omega recently took to social media to address the more toxic portion of wrestling fans, calling them out for their "embarrassing and shameful" actions.

As most fans know, Jade Cargill recently parted ways with AEW and has joined WWE. She follows in the footsteps of Cody Rhodes, who did the same a few years ago.

This has prompted many fans to chime in on the move, some with rather disparaging remarks directed towards either promotion or Cargill herself. Kenny Omega took note of this and posted the following in response:

"This may be news to a lot of fans out there,but when one wrestler goes from one company to another, we tend to always wish them the best and cheer for them while they embark on their new journey. Genuinely."

"It’s embarrassing and shameful that some fans aren’t capable of the same."

The former AEW World Champion has received much support thus far for this statement, but there will still undoubtedly be many fans with deaf ears to these sentiments.

Kenny Omega compared to WWE Hall of Famer

When he isn't advocating for a more wholesome wrestling community, Kenny Omega puts on critically acclaimed matches between the ropes. The Cleaner was recently compared to a WWE Hall of Famer by none other than Kevin Nash:

"Has anybody seen the match that Kenny Omega had with an 8-year-old Japanese girl? I watched it last night, and some of that s–t looked stiff," Nash said on his Kliq THIS podcast. "Kenny reminds me of Sean Waltman — where he can just have a match with anybody. I've always been a huge fan of Kenny's because of the fact that Kenny would even do that match. [It] was another notch in why he's my favorite [wrestler]." [H/T Wrestlinginc]

While Sean Waltman isn't the first name that comes to mind when thinking about The Best Bout Machine's in-ring skills, Nash certainly raises a good point.

