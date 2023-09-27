Major WWE announcement crosses 10,000,000 views in under nine hours

After WWE made a massive announcement on September 26, 2023, it has crossed over 10 million views in just nine hours.

The announcement referred to here is Jade Cargill's signing a multi-year contract with World Wrestling Entertainment. She is a former AEW star holding the longest reign as TBS Champion for 508 days with a 60-unbeaten match streak.

ESPN first reported that Cargill will start training at the PC from Tuesday onwards. Chief Content Officer Triple H made a bold prediction stating that Jade Cargill is one of the most dominant athletes, and she is in the company to change the game.

The wrestling world was flabbergasted to learn that the Stamford-based company signed a massive deal with a former AEW champion. Hence, fans left no stone unturned to react and welcome Cargill to the global juggernaut on social media by crossing major records.

Her signing has topped 10 million views in nine hours, and the 31-year-old's arrival has received 850,000 likes across all official WWE social platforms in less than a 24-hour period.

Jade Cargill has received the most likes of any superstar thus far in 2023, and she was also trending at #1 in the United States at one point.

Hall of Famer journalist wants Bobby Lashley to take Jade Cargill under his wing in WWE

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently claimed he wished that Lashley and Cargill would make a dream team in the Stamford-based promotion. The idea would be for The All Mighty to serve as the former AEW star's manager.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Apter pitched an idea stating it would be great if Bobby Lashley took Cargill under his wing and mentored her, similar to that of The Street Profits on SmackDown.

"I mentioned Bobby Lashley because for a long time, when I thought about Jade Cargill coming to WWE, when we started hearing the rumors, that pairing her with him as the manager and mentor with her seems to me, for some reason, like a really good pairing," Apter said.

It will be exciting to see Jade Cargill excel in World Wrestling Entertainment with several female stars stacked on the roster, leading to potential dream matches.

