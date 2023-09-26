"Her vs Bianca Belair", "LET'S F*CKING GO" - Wrestling fans go crazy after WWE signs former AEW star

The wrestling world is flabbergasted with WWE signing a former AEW champion with a multi-year contract.

The star in question is Jade Cargill, who was known for her time in All Elite Wrestling from 2020 to 2023. The 31-year-old female star won the inaugural AEW TBS Championship and became the longest reigning title holder in the company with a 508-day reign and a 60-match unbeaten streak.

Cargill has been in the talks of making her way to the Stamford-based promotion ever since her contract with AEW was up. Before signing a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment, she teased joining the company by making a visit to the Performance Center in Orlando.

ESPN first reported that Jade Cargill has signed a multi-year deal with WWE and will begin training from Tuesday onwards at the PC.

Wrestling went crazy over the fact that this would be the second time the Stamford-based promotion has signed a talent from AEW. Cody Rhodes was the first talent who jumped ship from the Jacksonville-based company to World Wrestling Entertainment at WrestleMania 38.

Since the 31-year-old's signing with WWE is a huge deal, fans left no stone unturned to give her a warm welcome on social media. Some fans have already decided on who Cargill should start her first potential feud with.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Some fans wished that Jade Cargill's first rivalry should be against former RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Fans are excited to learn that the 31-year-old female star signed with the Stamford-based promotion, leading to uncensored reactions.

A fan noted that it would be worth waiting to see Belair and Cargill team up to take on the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Triple H makes a bold prediction after Jade Cargill's WWE signing

Chief Content Officer of World Wrestling Entertainment came forward to greet the former AEW TBS Champion upon her signing.

Triple H wasted no time in welcoming Jade Cargill and responded to WWE's tweet shortly after ESPN reported. The 14-time World Champion mentioned that the 31-year-old dominant athlete is in the Stamford-based company to change the game.

Check out The Game's tweet below:

It will be exciting to see what World Wrestling Entertainment has planned for Jade Cargill's first feud ahead of her time in the company. Only time will tell if she will appear on the NXT, RAW, or SmackDown brand.

