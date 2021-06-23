Kenny Omega claims top AEW star is not worthy enough to challenge him

AEW world champion Kenny Omega has reminded Andrade El Idolo that he needs to rise through the ranks to get a title shot in the company.

Andrade El Idolo recently became the latest ex-WWE superstar to join Tony Khan's promotion. The Mexican star stunned the wrestling world by making an appearance on Dynamite a few weeks ago.

He was given a fitting introduction by Vickie Guerrero, teasing a possible alliance between the two.

During his interview with Jim Ross last week, the Mexican star expressed his desire to go after both the TNT and AEW Championships. The company posted one of his remarks on their official Twitter handle.

Kenny Omega doesn't seem too thrilled with the Mexican star gunning for the top title. The Cleaner took to Twitter to enlighten Andrade El Idolo about the process of getting a title shot. Kenny Omega stated that he checked Andrade's win-loss stats and believes that Andrade's nowhere near his level:

"I checked the win/loss record. He ain’t even close. Wins and losses count here, brah."

I checked the win/loss record. He ain’t even close. Wins and losses count here, brah. https://t.co/KpNUL67AIJ — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 22, 2021

Andrade El Idolo is yet to make his in-ring debut in AEW. In all likelihood, he may need to climb some ladders to prove that he's worthy of challenging for the AEW World Championship.

Kenny Omega will defend his AAA championship in August

He accepted the challenge! Mexico see you in #TriplemaniaXXIX August 14.

El acepto el gran reto de #ElIdolo Mexico 🇲🇽 listo para TRIPLEMANIA XXIX 14 de agosto en la Arena ciudad de México @luchalibreaaa #AndradeVsOmega Main Event? Lucha Estrella? 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/sLOrr68pYv — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) May 19, 2021

Kenny Omega may have used some stats to keep Andrade El Idolo away from the championship picture in AEW, but that won't work in AAA. Omega will have nowhere to run when he defends his AAA championship against Andrade El Idolo at TripleMania XXIX this August.

The Mexican star desperately wants to become AAA Champion. If he defeats The Cleaner this summer, the company can jump on to this readymade storyline in AEW.

The company could possibly book a title vs. title match on their upcoming pay-per-view, All Out, which takes place in September later this year.

This feud has money written all over it. Imagine Kenny Omega suddenly losing his crown. He's also at risk of dropping his IMPACT World Championship to Sami Callihan next month.

Do you think Andrade should challenge for the AEW world title first? Sound off in the comment section below.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive interviews & reviews now.

Edited by Jack Cunningham