When Cody Rhodes left AEW, rumors went rampant, claiming that he left due to heat with The Elite, which Kenny Omega recently denied.

The American Nightmare, with the help of The Elite (Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) laid the foundation for Tony Khan's promotion in 2019. They were the EVPs of the company, and still are, except for Cody, who left AEW in February 2022.

During The Cleaner's recent Twitch stream, he was asked to comment about his friendship status with the former AEW star. He answered that he and Cody Rhodes often talk on the phone. He also denied having any beef with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion ever.

"Of course, [I message Cody]... We talk all the time. He has my number; I have his. Any time we have something big on the horizon, we message each other. We support each other. I didn't even know how this thing started where it was like, 'Well, the reason why Cody left [AEW] must have been because he just hated Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. That's not, not even close to a thing, at all," he said.

Update on Kenny Omega's health status amid AEW hiatus

Kenny Omega is currently out of action. During one of his recent Twitch streams, he provided the fans with an update on his health condition. He stated that oral medication, supplements, and yoga have helped to lessen his pain.

He also gave fans a piece of good news and stated that his condition has been improving gradually. But he also emphasized that he has to be very careful about his health once he starts heavy lifting.

The former AEW World Champion was diagnosed with diverticulitis last year in December. He hasn't been inside the ring since then. He was admitted to the hospital upon the discovery of his illness and has been recovering ever since.

Doctors have advised him to go under the knife to improve his condition. As of now, there is no update on when he will return to the squared circle.

