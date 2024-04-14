Kenny Omega provides an update on his health amid AEW hiatus

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been on a hiatus from pro wrestling due to a severe medical condition. He has now provided an update on his health and the road to recovery.

Kenny Omega has been out of action since December 2023, as he is suffering from diverticulitis. The Cleaner has been on the road to recovery for the past few months and many wonder whether he will return to the squared circle in the near future.

During a recent Twitch stream, Omega revealed that he has been on oral medication and supplements for quite some time now. He further disclosed that yoga has helped him stay pain-free.

"Aside from feeling sensitive to the touch, for a quick second, I thought, 'Oh my goodness, is it possible I'm able to go back without surgery?' Nah. The first time I take someone's double foot stomp, even if it's Marko Stunt or Riho, something is probably going to blow. Even if Dobby walks on my belly, that's a 21-pound cat."

Omega added that he must be careful about his health once he starts doing heavy lifting.

"As good as I feel right now in my day-to-day and training, once impact starts to get involved or you have to use your core to do heavy lifts, that's when things start to get dangerous. I'm going to have to make sure it's all taken care of." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Expand Tweet

Kenny Omega is at peace with CM Punk

In a recent Twitch stream, Kenny Omega opened up about his equation with CM Punk. The Cleaner revealed that he and Punk reached out to each other after the infamous Brawl Out incident in 2022 and they share mutual respect now.

Expand Tweet

It's great to know that everything is good between Punk and Omega. Only time will tell if they will ever be seen sharing a stage.

Do you miss Kenny Omega in the ring? Sound off using the discuss button.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you want Kenny Omega to face CM Punk in the future? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion