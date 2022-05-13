"Never liked him too much" - Kenny Omega on what he thinks of WWE star Sami Zayn

AEW star Kenny Omega shared his two cents on WWE Superstar Sami Zayn's previous comments about his old match from DDT-Pro Wrestling against Kota Ibushi on August 18, 2012.

During his time on DDT, Omega partnered with Ibushi on a tag team called Golden Lovers. They were two-time KO-D Tag Team Champions during their partnership.

Before going to WWE, Zayn wrestled as El Generico in different promotions such as Ring of Honor (ROH), Chikara, DDT and Pro Wrestling Guerilla. His Generico character is a Mexican masked luchador who usually shouts Ole!, where he gained notoriety amongst fans on the independent circuit.

Taking to Twitter, Omega said that his 2012 DDT bout with Ibushi still maintains its' legendary status. He also mentioned Zayn's positive critique of the match under his old character Generico. He eventually took a jab by saying he wasn't fond of him and that his opinion shouldn't matter.

"To this day this match maintains its legendary status. An old wrestler at the time named “El Generico” even said it was the best match he’s ever seen live. Never liked him too much though so his opinion doesn’t count," Omega tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Omega is currently sidelined with an injury after losing the title against Hangman Page in Full Gear on November 13, 2021. Meanwhile, Zayn's last match was on May 6 WWE SmackDown in a count-out win against Shinsuke Nakamura.

A look back at the history of Kenny Omega and Sami Zayn

Kenny Omega and Sami Zayn's history can be traced back to their time at Pro Wrestling Guerilla. Zayn and Human Tornado (2 Skinny Black Guys) feuded with Omega and Chuck Taylor (Men of Low Moral Fiber).

At PWG's Express Written Consent event in 2009, Zayn defeated Omega after referee Rick Knox attacked the latter with a leaping clothesline. Then, on October 27, 2012, the two teamed up as they beat The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) at the Failure to Communicate event.

They once again met, this time at DDT-Pro Wrestling on December 23, 2012. Omega defeated Zayn for the KO-D Openweight Championship, in the latter's third defense.

As of now, it is yet to be seen when Omega will make his AEW return. Going back to the tweet, it will be interesting to see if Zayn will respond to The Cleaner's recent comments on him.

