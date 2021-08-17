Kenny Omega completely disregards Daniel Bryan on BTE, comments on WWE roster

Being The Elite has been the Young Bucks' vlog for years and this week saw the Bucks and Kenny Omega disregard Daniel Bryan on a trip to Walmart.

Kenny Omega does not want to acknowledge Daniel Bryan action figure on today's episode of Being The Elite. pic.twitter.com/gp2BlFDxmL — Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) August 16, 2021

The Jackson Brothers and Kenny Omega picked up a collectible action figure set containing Daniel Bryan and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. Omega acknowledged The Fiend and claimed that he didn't know the other guy (Bryan).

The Best Bout Machine then proceeded to pick up his own action figure and placed it in front of The Fiend and Bryan's. In another part of the vlog, Kenny Omega addressed the claims that AEW is mainly filled with WWE guys with a profanity laden message.

"75% of this mother****ing roster is from WWE, you know what that automatically means? That they failed at a real sport. They failed there and they failed at a sport of their choice, now we'll show these pieces of **** how we roll," Omega said.

Omega and the Young Bucks saying "75% of their roster is from WWE." "Kenny says that means that they all failed at a real sport at some point in their life so they decided to join a wrestling league." pic.twitter.com/9SWTmRchNf — Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) August 16, 2021

Kenny Omega vs. Daniel Bryan would be a dream match of epic proportions

Ever since Daniel Bryan was rumored to have signed for AEW, fans have been fantasizing about booking him in various storylines and matches.

One name that has popped up the most is Kenny Omega's. For good reason too. Omega, like Bryan, is one of the all-time greats. Both men possess other-worldly skills when it comes to working inside the ring. We saw a glimpse of what they could produce in Pro Wrestling Guerilla back in 2009.

Kenny Omega and Daniel Bryan are two of the finest technicians in the world and can mix it up with any style. Their intensities inside the ring make it impossible to look away when they are in the ring and their storytelling is absolutely top class.

Bryan, especially since his return from injury, has taken his mic game up a notch. The idea of him and Don Callis sparring on the mic makes a potential feud against Omega that much more enticing. Hopefully we get to see it soon enough.

