"This may come as a surprise to people" - Kenny Omega says top WWE Superstar will feature in upcoming AEW Fight Forever game

AEW star Kenny Omega has made a shocking revelation about WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes featuring in the upcoming AEW Fight Forever console video game.

Cody Rhodes shocked the pro wrestling world when he returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The former TNT Champion was one of four Executive Vice Presidents in AEW as well as a member of The Elite. Alongside Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, The American Nightmare played a pivotal role in establishing AEW.

Speaking recently with Sports Illustrated, Kenny Omega revealed that Cody Rhodes, despite now being a WWE Superstar, will be part of the upcoming AEW video game roster:

“This may come as a surprise to people, but Cody is still in the game,” Omega said. “I was very passionate about making sure his legacy and position within the company were preserved." (H/T: Fightful)

The Cleaner further explained the roots that the video game imbibes:

"We’ve built this game from the ground up, starting everything from scratch. That’s why I thought this game could coincide with the birth of this company. You get to experience AEW from the beginning, from day one. The game is going to reflect a lot of that, even though our locker room is ever-changing.”

Kenny Omega shared his thoughts on Cody's decision to quit AEW and re-join WWE

The American Nightmare earned a reputation for being one of the hardest workers in All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE IC Champion earned laurels from veterans and younger wrestlers for his vital contributions to AEW.

Cody Rhodes was considered by many, including Omega, to be the most passionate person in building the promotion.

Speaking with Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega shared his thoughts about Cody Rhodes' decision to leave AEW and re-join WWE:

"Everyone was shocked. We all know when our deals are up, especially the EVPs, or in the case of The Bucks like when their options kick in. It was almost like you just never think it’s going to go in that direction, where the talent is going to opt for leaving."

Omega lauded Cody's drive and passion toward cementing Tony Khan's promotion as a success:

"When this first thing started, I would say the most passionate person about a revolution, our most most passionate person about kind of creating an us versus them mentality was Cody. So it was strange for him just to choose to get up and walk away.” (Read more here)

It was a heartwarming gesture from AEW to acknowledge The American Nightmare's impeccable contributions and hard work. It will be interesting to see Cody's reaction to the interesting development.

