Kenny Omega defeats top WWE heel in a major match

Former AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega managed to get the win over a top champion in WWE recently. The two met for a friendly crossover match at a recent gaming event.
Kenny Omega defeated the top WWE heel, Xavier Woods at a recent meeting. Omega and Woods have known each other for years, and there has been a friendly rivalry between them when it comes to video games. After months of buildup, the duo finally squared off against each other in a video game contest.
At a recent gaming event, Kenny had a match against Xavier Woods in the popular 'SNK vs Capcom' fighting game. While the contest seemed close at one point, the former AEW World Champion managed to secure the win in the end with his character, 'Eagle,' defeating Woods' character, 'Mai.'
Following his win, Omega admitted that he didn't want to win as fans wanted to see an athletic contest between him and Xavier Woods, but he eventually went on to defeat Woods, thinking he was out of his league.
After his defeat, Woods stated that he hates Omega. Overall, it was a fun, friendly contest between the two contemporaries outside the ring.
Absent AEW star teased major match with Kenny Omega
The AEW star, Buddy Matthews, who has been absent for nearly three months, is down for a match with Kenny Omega.
Matthews has seemingly been recovering from an injury he suffered at AEW Grand Slam: Australia in February. During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Buddy teased a future match with The Cleaner:
"I think that what everyone wants is me and Kenny, Yeah, me and Kenny. That's on a lot of people's bucket list. Will it happen? I don’t know. Am I down for it? Absolutely."
Only time will tell when Buddy Matthews returns to action and when fans get to see him in the ring with Omega.