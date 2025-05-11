Kenny Omega defeats top WWE heel in a major match

Former AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega managed to get the win over a top champion in WWE recently. The two met for a friendly crossover match at a recent gaming event.

Ad

Kenny Omega defeated the top WWE heel, Xavier Woods at a recent meeting. Omega and Woods have known each other for years, and there has been a friendly rivalry between them when it comes to video games. After months of buildup, the duo finally squared off against each other in a video game contest.

At a recent gaming event, Kenny had a match against Xavier Woods in the popular 'SNK vs Capcom' fighting game. While the contest seemed close at one point, the former AEW World Champion managed to secure the win in the end with his character, 'Eagle,' defeating Woods' character, 'Mai.'

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Following his win, Omega admitted that he didn't want to win as fans wanted to see an athletic contest between him and Xavier Woods, but he eventually went on to defeat Woods, thinking he was out of his league.

After his defeat, Woods stated that he hates Omega. Overall, it was a fun, friendly contest between the two contemporaries outside the ring.

Absent AEW star teased major match with Kenny Omega

The AEW star, Buddy Matthews, who has been absent for nearly three months, is down for a match with Kenny Omega.

Ad

Matthews has seemingly been recovering from an injury he suffered at AEW Grand Slam: Australia in February. During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Buddy teased a future match with The Cleaner:

"I think that what everyone wants is me and Kenny, Yeah, me and Kenny. That's on a lot of people's bucket list. Will it happen? I don’t know. Am I down for it? Absolutely."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell when Buddy Matthews returns to action and when fans get to see him in the ring with Omega.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More