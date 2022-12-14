Kenny Omega details WWE Hall of Famer's impact on his wrestling career

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has one of the most unique sets of moves in wrestling, and he has now credited WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam for being an inspiration to him and many others.

Omega is one of the most athletically gifted members of the AEW roster, combining a unique brand of high-flying moves with hard-hitting strikes that he picked up during his extensive run in Japanese promotions like DDT and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

However, Twitter account @GrappleKlips put together a side-by-side comparison of the AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam performing the same move combination, proving that Mr Pay-Per-View may have had a big influence on the Best Bout Machine.

Kenny Omega spotted the clip on Twitter and confirmed that RVD was a huge influence on him and many other performers who followed him.

"Very cool to see. @TherealRVD has always been an inspiration to me and many others!" tweeted @KennyOmegamanX.

RVD had a similar path to success to that of Omega, with the WWE Hall of Famer finding his calling in Japan before breaking out as one of ECW's top stars in the 1990s.

Kenny Omega will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming

While the year might be coming to a close, The Elite still have a lot of work to do before the end of 2022, as they are currently trailing in their best-of-seven series for the AEW Trios Championships against Death Triangle.

However, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks could even up the series this week on the 'Winter Is Coming' edition of AEW Dynamite when the six men fight it out in the fourth match of the series.

A win for Death Triangle would mean that they could potentially clinch the series at the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite on December 21st. However, if The Elite picks up the win, there will be everything to play for going into the final days of 2022.

Who do you think will win match four of the best-of-seven series? Let us know in the comments section down below!

