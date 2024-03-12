Kenny Omega discloses nixed plans for blockbuster match against 39-year-old star

Kenny Omega recently disclosed that he was supposed to fight a blockbuster match against 39-year-old star Kenoh. However, due to his illness, the bout got nixed.

At the end of last year, The Cleaner was diagnosed with diverticulitis, which forced him to take a break from the squared circle. He was all set to join forces with Chris Jericho in their quest for the coveted AEW World Tag Team Championships. But his illness put him on the shelf indefinitely.

Not only that, Kenny Omega, on a recent Twitch stream, shared he was scheduled to have a match against Kenoh from Pro Wrestling Noah this week. Unfortunately, the plans had to be canceled due to him falling ill.

“The chat that’s familiar with Kenoh, he’s very good. I hate saying sad stories, but the Kenoh match could’ve actually happened and it’s my fault that I’m sick right now. Yeah, it would’ve happened a couple of days ago actually, so it’s a shame.” [h/t Ringsidenews]

Kenny Omega wants a rematch with Bryan Danielson

Kenny Omega has feuded with Bryan Danielson a couple of times in 2021 and 2023. During their rivalry, the two stars met inside the ring for a singles match only once at Dynamite Grand Slam 2021 which was held in September 2021, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

During a Twitch stream, the former AEW World Champion confessed to wanting to have a rematch with the Blackpool Combat Club member in the future:

"That was a real fun one. I feel like now that we've seen a fair share of stuff in AEW, and I feel like we've both been through the wringer a little bit, physically. I think a second match between us in AEW would probably be visually a lot different, I think, the stakes would be a lot different. So I think it would be exciting to do another match with Danielson. I feel that that could be something that - at least for me, something would transcend a normal day at the office."

Kenny Omega is in a perilous situation as he battles a severe and life-threatening illness with only a 50% chance of survival. To make matters worse, the crucial recovery surgery that he urgently needed had been postponed, forcing him to take an indefinite break from his professional commitments. But luckily his illness was discovered before things could go wrong.

