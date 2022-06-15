"It doesn't get any better than that" - AEW's Kenny Omega is the dream match for top Impact Wrestling star

Impact Wrestling star "Speedball" Mike Bailey has expressed his desire to wrestle two of the most popular stars in the business: AEW's Kenny Omega and NJPW's Will Ospreay.

Bailey has gained popularity in recent years as one of the most prominent fixtures on the independent circuit. His success on the indie scene paid off in the form of a contract with Impact Wrestling in October 2021. The star has already had standout matches against top AEW stars such as Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta in 2022.

Speaking to Wrestle Inn, "Speedball" expressed his desire to get back in the ring with Kenny Omega. He stated that the former AEW World Champion is the number one man on the AEW roster he wants to face.

"AEW, it's definitely Kenny Omega, 100%. From AEW, Kenny Omega." (H/T Fightful).

As for NJPW, Bailey would love to get back in the ring with Will Ospreay, a man who "Speedball" has mixed it up with several times in the past.

"From New Japan, Will Ospreay. Both of which, I've wrestled before, but I firmly believe are the two best wrestlers on the planet right now and the two best wrestlers ever. Pro wrestling, right now, is the best it's ever been, by far, and it's not even a question that I will do whatever it takes to argue with whoever disagrees with me. Them being, basically on top, of two of the biggest promotions, it doesn't get any better than that." (H/T Fightful).

TARO @loknloll Highlights of Daniel Garcia vs Mike Bailey PWG #Bola2022 final- the end has Mike go for shooting star, Garcia gets knees up and gets the submission to win it all. #wrestling Highlights of Daniel Garcia vs Mike Bailey PWG #Bola2022 final- the end has Mike go for shooting star, Garcia gets knees up and gets the submission to win it all. #wrestling https://t.co/X00kvJyEK9

What happened in the last meeting between Kenny Omega and Mike Bailey?

It has been nearly seven years since Omega and Mike Bailey last met in the ring. Both men have developed substantially in the ring and as characters since their last meeting. Their last encounter can only be described accurately with one word, chaos.

The most recent match between the two men took place at the 2015 PWG All-Star Weekend (Night One) event. The two Canadians did everything and more to give the fans in the building an entertaining match.

In the end, and this may be the reason why "Speedball" wants another match, Omega picked up the victory. Now that both men have seven more years of experience under their belts, the rematch would surely be a modern classic.

AEW has had a working relationship with Impact Wrestling in the past, so the match is not out of the realm of possibility, so maybe it could happen soon? Stay tuned to both AEW and Impact to find out!

