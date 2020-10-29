In this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega defeated Penta El Zero M in a grueling Title Eliminator Tournament match to advance to the finals.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion will now face "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW Full Gear on November 7th, where the winner will get a future shot at the AEW World Championship.

It's official! In the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals, it will be @KennyOmegamanX vs. @theAdamPage at Full Gear on Sat Nov, 7th. pic.twitter.com/Kqn52c0pLn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2020

This should be an interesting match, as it will mark the first time that Omega will face Hangman after turning his back on him following their loss to FTR at AEW All Out 2020. During the PPV, they dropped the AEW Tag Team titles to Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler.

Both of these men have never been the AEW World Champion before and it goes without saying that they will be vying for the opportunity to get one step closer to the world title. Also, Page must be looking for retribution after being betrayed by Omega.

Kenny Omega vs. Penta El Zero M on AEW

The match between Penta and Kenny Omega got off to a heated start, where each of them unloaded on the other with knife-edge chops to the chest. The match then kicked off in full velocity after both men took to the air for aerial offenses.

Towards the end, it was hard to tell who would walk away as the winner, as both Omega and Penta refused to give up even one inch of ground. After a series of reversals, Omega finally got the pinfall over Penta following a One-Winged Angel.