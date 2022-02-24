“All we can do is count our blessings” - Kenny Omega on what the future holds for the wrestling business

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has opened up on what he thinks the future holds for AEW, WWE and the rest of the professional wrestling industry.

Omega was speaking with Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio when he was asked what he thinks the future holds for the wrestling business after the entire industry was flipped upside down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While "The Cleaner" has left his fingerprints all over the current state of the wrestling business, trying to see what comes next is a little more difficult.

“No one knows, you’ll have to have some level of clairvoyance to be able to predict where things are headed, and I think that’s why people are more so tentative to commit full-fledged into this because we don’t know, we as just a human race, as people, we take everything for granted. You know, things are going to be this way for quite some time and it is what it is." Omega said (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

While stating that people will have to make educated guesses as to where the business could potentially go, Omega credited live events and ventures outside of wrestling for both AEW and WWE that fans can consume. Even calling wrestling fans the unsung heroes of the business.

“So I think, you know, both of us, I think we’re trying to sort of dip our toes in multiple ventures to make sure that they’re ways to always be available for fans to consume our product. For the people who have to make those hard decisions, they’re unsung heroes. But for us as performers, all we can do is count our blessings that there is a demand for these live events.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

When will Kenny Omega be back in an AEW ring?

As one of AEW's biggest stars and most respected performers, fans all over the world are eagerly anticipating the return of Kenny Omega. But when will the former AEW World Champion return?

Omega has not been seen since November 2021 as he rehabs multiple injuries that have amounted over the last few years. These injuries include damage to his shoulder, his knees and a hernia, as well as suffering from vertigo.

With all this in mind, Omega was aiming to be back in time for the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6th. However, due to the long-lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rehabilitation process has been pushed back.

Kenny Omega hopes to perform better than he ever did before, which means that Omega will not be returning to the ring any time soon. However, when he does return, fans can expect the "Best Bout Machine" to be firing on all cylinders.

