"It's scary, actually" – AEW star Kenny Omega provides grim outlook for his career if he suffers another setback

Kenny Omega was recently brutally honest about his recovery from injuries, saying he might retire if he suffers another.

Omega has been out since November 2021 due to various injuries, including a shoulder, knee, and hernia. The Cleaner was speculated to be Bryan Danielson's replacement against Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door last Monday. However, he dismissed the rumors, saying he still hasn't been cleared to compete.

Speaking on Twitch's CEO Gaming channel, the former AEW Champion bluntly stated that if he were to have another major injury, he'd be done with wrestling:

"If I get another major setback, that's it. That's it, I'm done, I can't do this ever again. Two times, three times a day, really painful rehab, not even knowing what it's going to be like when I get back in the ring. I have no clue. It's scary, actually. You see people, they come back to the ring and you're just happy to see them back. There's a different kind of expectation put on me, and I think anything less than what they are expecting, which is already unrealistic, is going to lead to a lot of ridicule, which is what I get everyday anyway." (H/T: Fightful)

Omega added that recuperating from an injury was hard, and it needed a formulated plan to execute perfectly.

Kenny Omega said Cody Rhodes would be in the upcoming AEW video game

While recovering from injuries, Kenny Omega is part of the development team for AEW's video game, AEW: Fight Forever.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, The Cleaner confirmed that former AEW EVP and current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes would be on the game's roster list. It's a way of remembering his legacy as one of the founders of the Jacksonville-based promotion:

“This may come as a surprise to people, but Cody is still in the game. I was very passionate about making sure his legacy and position within the company were preserved."

The AEW: Fight Forever launch date hasn't been set, though it's expected to be released this year. Regarding his injuries, only time will tell when Kenny Omega returns to AEW.

