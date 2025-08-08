Kenny Omega Gives Major Career Update Amid AEW Hiatus

Kenny Omega has given a major career update amid his hiatus from AEW. The fans of the wrestler will no doubt be eager to know what this update is about.Omega was last seen at AEW All In, where he was involved in a title unification match with Kazuchika Okada. He ended up losing the match and has not been seen in the ring or in the company since then.He is a bona fide star in wrestling, and there should be no questions about it. However, he is also carving a career for himself outside the ring, and his latest venture is a collaboration with celebrated video game publisher Capcom.Omega was the star of this year's Street Fighter 6 DLC trailer, in which he portrayed the characters Alex, C. Viper, Ingrid, and Sagat. The Best Bout Machine took to X/Twitter today to reveal how makeup artists transformed him into Sagat for the trailer:“I've been really excited to show you the process of becoming Sagat for @StreetFighter. Sagat is available now. Show me your strength!”Kenny Omega reveals he does not have a long time left in wrestlingKenny Omega has been in the wrestling business for a long time, and it is clear to see just how much his body has been through as a result of that.He has been having a lot of injuries of late, and he recently said that he does not have a lot of time left in wrestling. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega said:“Now that I’m getting up there and my performances will be a little more limited in amount, I really do value each and every singular performance. I really hope that every single one of them means something, because the ones that don’t mean anything—it’s like chipping away at what’s left, and there isn’t much left. So I want to make sure that what is left, the meat that’s still on the bone, that it’s good tasting meat, you know? Hopefully.”It just goes to show how serious the situation is, and the fans will hope that Kenny Omega does not retire anytime soon.