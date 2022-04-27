"Hopefully that means this year" - Kenny Omega gives update on development of AEW video game

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has given an update regarding the highly anticipated AEW video game. The title is rumored to be released later this year.

During the April 20 set of Dynamite and Rampage live events, AEW President Tony Khan announced the title of the game: "Fight Forever." Khan got fans to record chants that will be implemented into the game. Meanwhile, Omega has also been working closely with the developers to ensure a high-quality release.

Speaking on the "Put Your Quarters on the Glass" YouTube channel, Omega gave fans a little bit of insight into how the title's development is going.

“I mean we’re working real hard on trying to get something that is presentable, trying to get something that is gonna be complete, ASAP and hopefully that means this year. Hopefully we’re also gonna have more materials to show everyone real soon and I know that there should be something actually really soon being released. I’m not sure when this will release but you may have already seen it by now and that’s just a little taste for things to come but there should be something more expansive, something a little more of an in-depth look, I would say in the upcoming months for sure. Just keep everyone up to speed let everyone know where we’re at,” said Kenny Omega. (H/T SEScoops).

At the time of writing, there is no confirmation as to when the game or a preview of the same will be released.

Will Kenny Omega be back in time for Forbidden Door?

Following the announcement of the joint AEW and NJPW show Forbidden Door, fans around the world immediately thought of one man, Kenny Omega.

The former AEW World Champion has also held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in the past. He made his name in Japan, with some of his finest bouts coming in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Since the Full Gear pay-per-view, The Cleaner has been sidelined due to multiple injuries. Omega is likely to miss the Double or Nothing pay-per-view taking place at the end of May. It will be interesting to see when he returns to action.

