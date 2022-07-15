"I practically killed the company" – Kenny Omega hits back after being harshly criticized

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently criticized Kenny Omega, prompting fans to tweet in support of the former AEW World Champion. The Cleaner noticed and hit back hard, jotting down statistics and ending with sarcasm.

Recently, Omega jokingly took a few jabs at Cornette, suggesting his dislike is a persona. Omega continued, noting that Cornette has to dislike him to maintain his audience. It rubbed Cornette the wrong way. He went off on Omega during a recent podcast, calling him a "s***ty wrestler."

One fan seemed to agree with Cornette, responding to another fan's initial defense of Omega with a harsh criticism:

"Kenny had nothing to do with an increase in fans anywhere XD Tanahashi and Okada got the Japanese fans back to NJPW. Since 2002 western fans have been on the decline, Kenny on top has seen the lowest amount of people watching wrestling in the history of it." - @Winter8905 Tweeted.

The Cleaner himself would eventually hit back, listing his accomplishments within AEW so far:

"Attendance records, TV deals, exponentially increasing online subscriptions, merchandise records, brand new sponsorship/collaboration deals, and international company expansion… yup, I practically killed the company. Word to your 'sources.'” - Omega Tweeted.

Omega has often been on the receiving end of criticism from Cornette. The two seem to be in a real-life feud that has only been escalating as of late. Could the two ever find common ground?

While fans supported Kenny Omega, they were mainly concerned about his physical well-being

Kenny Omega hasn't wrestled since November 2021. As the anniversary of his injury announcement draws near, fans are beginning to worry. After The Cleaner commented on the Twitter post, many fans responded, with the bulk concerned about his recovery.

Consequently, the fan who initially criticized Omega took back his statement and pointed out that the former AEW World Champion isn't his cup of tea.

While Kenny Omega might never find common ground with Jim Cornette, the star can still muster massive fan support. Unfortunately, until he returns, fans will have to cheer for him on social media.

