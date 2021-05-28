Kenny Omega hypes up blockbuster match with former WWE United States Champion

AEW Champion Kenny Omega recently took to Instagram to promote his upcoming match with former WWE Superstar Andrade. Apart from holding the gold in AEW, Kenny Omega is also the IMPACT World Champion and AAA Mega Champion.

At TripleMania XXIX, AAA's biggest show of the year, Omega will defend his AAA Mega Championship against Andrade in a dream match. The match will go down on August 14th in front of a limited crowd at the Arena Ciudad de México.

Taking to Instagram, Kenny Omega promoted the match and asked fans if they were ready to see him and Andrade wage war. Check out his post below.

"Are you ready"? wrote Kenny Omega

Andrade, who was released from WWE in March, officially laid down the challenge to Kenny Omega by appearing virtually at AAA's Rey de Reyes show on May 1st.

Omega has been in possession of the AAA Mega Championship since October 2019 and has become one of the longest-reigning champions in the promotion's history. However, Kenny Omega's reign is under real threat as Andrade is the favorite to become the new champion heading into the show.

Kenny Omega will compete at AEW Double or Nothing

Kenny Omega will defend his AEW Championship at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 in a three-way match against PAC and Orange Cassidy.

We're gonna need that old Western movie song for this. The one with Clint Eastwood? pic.twitter.com/UgByHZkMJM — Orange Cassidy (@orangecassidy) May 13, 2021

However, there's a possibility that Cassidy could withdraw from the match if he accepts Omega's proposal, according to which the former will get a shot at the title sometime later. Cassidy will make a decision on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Whatever the case, Kenny Omega is the hands-down favorite to retain his AEW Championship at the show on May 30th.

Are you excited to see Kenny Omega and Andrade lock horns? Do you think Omega's title reign could be cut short at AEW Double or Nothing 2021? Sound off in the comment section below!