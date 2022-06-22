"I told you guys I'd be there" - AEW star Kenny Omega spills beans on his involvement at AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door 

Kenny Omega recently claimed he'd be present "spiritually" at the upcoming pay-per-view, AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door.

The June 26th show is one of the year's most anticipated events, owing to several cross-promotional matches on the card. Though several top stars from both companies would perform on Sunday night, fans have been disappointed that Kenny Omega would most likely miss Forbidden Door.

The former AEW World Champion, who has had a storied career in NJPW, has been on a hiatus from wrestling since Full Gear 2021 to recuperate from his injuries. Mikey Rukus recently took to Twitter to thank The Cleaner for providing him some invaluable "perspective" to compose the official track for Forbidden Door.

Responding to it, The Best Bout Machine wrote he'd be present at the pay-per-view "spiritually," if not physically at the event. Check out the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion's tweet below:

"I told you guys I’d be there spiritually or in some sorta way," tweeted Kenny Omega.

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX twitter.com/mikeyrukus/sta… RUKUS @MikeyRukus

The Shamisen vs The 7 String

World Beats vs Metal



To create a theme that represents both organizations simultaneously & what this event represents is a high honor.



Thank you NJPW vs AEWThe Shamisen vs The 7 StringWorld Beats vs MetalTo create a theme that represents both organizations simultaneously & what this event represents is a high honor.Thank you @KennyOmegamanX for allowing me to bend your ear & for offering an amazing perspective. twitter.com/AEWmusic/statu… NJPW vs AEWThe Shamisen vs The 7 StringWorld Beats vs MetalTo create a theme that represents both organizations simultaneously & what this event represents is a high honor. 🙏❤️Thank you @KennyOmegamanX for allowing me to bend your ear & for offering an amazing perspective. twitter.com/AEWmusic/statu… I told you guys I’d be there spiritually or in some sorta way! I told you guys I’d be there spiritually or in some sorta way! 😅 twitter.com/mikeyrukus/sta…

It'll be interesting to see if AEW and NJPW manage to have Kenny Omega appear at the Sunday night show in some form to pop the live crowd.

Jay White recently fired shots at Kenny Omega

Reigning IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White recently called out The Cleaner following his title win at NJPW: Dominion. The Switchblade recalled how Omega departed NJPW, alongside The Young Bucks, to help create AEW following his IWGP United States Championship loss to him back in 2018.

"Look at the way you guys look up to a guy like Okada. Hell, let's throw Kenny in there, nothing personal against Kenny. But if we go back a little history lesson, I took that IWGP United States Championship from him. And then what did he do? He left. This is why I say I am the catalyst of professional wrestling because without me you don't even get AEW."

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana



#AEWDynamite Just a reminder, we haven't got a conclusion to this. Imagine if it's Kenny Omega vs Jay White at Forbidden Door. Just a reminder, we haven't got a conclusion to this. Imagine if it's Kenny Omega vs Jay White at Forbidden Door.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/yPyLdVO1vl

With White all but guaranteed to defend his title at Forbidden Door, fans would keep a close eye on whether Omega can confront him and respond to his comments.

A former WWE writer thinks Jeff Hardy should quit the wrestling business. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far