Kenny Omega joins forces with former WWE Champion on AEW Collision debut

AEW star Kenny Omega recently tried to co-exist with a long-time rival and former WWE Champion on his Collision debut.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega teamed up for a tag team match for the first time in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The two had a heated rivalry when The Cleaner was signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, resulting in an epic match at Wrestle Kingdom 12. They also locked horns at Double or Nothing 2019.

Nevertheless, they were recently forced to move on from their past issues and work together to take on their common enemy, Don Callis. Jericho and Omega, alongside Kota Ibushi, are slated to square off against the Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay in a high-profile trios match at WrestleDream 2023.

Before the big match, Omega and Jericho attempted to be on the same page on the latest episode of AEW Collision. The two combined forces for a tag team match against Gates of Agony. The former WWE Champion and Omega managed to co-exist and put on a stellar bout against Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona.

Moreover, they won their first-ever tag match together, as The Ocho made one of his opponents tap out with the Walls of Jericho. They also sent a message to their adversaries following the bout.

Expand Tweet