"Those s*ck real hard" - Kenny Omega potentially takes a shot at long-standing WWE rule

AEW star Kenny Omega potentially criticized WWE's style of mixed tag team matches in a recent tweet while looking back at one of his best. He reminisced on his and Riho's bout against Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.

The Cleaner teamed up with Riho to take on Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford on Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea in 2020. Omega and the first-ever AEW Women's World Champion came out as the victors in that match.

The former world champion stated that the aforementioned match was the upper echelon of mixed tag team bouts that the company has seen. He also noted that the quality of the contest was helped because the traditional rule of "must tag out" was discarded.

"Best mix match in AEW history by far. It helped that it was an actual match and not the weird “must tag out” rules. Those suck real bad."

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX @masaldioly @TheKipSabian @thePenelopeFord @riho_gtmv Best mix match in AEW history by far. It helped that it was an actual match and not the weird “must tag out” rules. Those suck real bad. @masaldioly @TheKipSabian @thePenelopeFord @riho_gtmv Best mix match in AEW history by far. It helped that it was an actual match and not the weird “must tag out” rules. Those suck real bad.

The former Bullet Club leader has been out of in-ring action since his loss to Hangman Adam Page at the Full Gear pay-per-view in 2021

You can check out the results for last week's episode of Rampage here.

Kenny Omega recently praised Roman Reigns

Omega was engaging with fans on social media and replied to a fan's comment, which claimed that WWE Superstar Roman Reigns would not be able to hang with The Cleaner inside the Squared Circle.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion quickly shut them down by stating that The Trible Chief has been WWE's top guy for a while, and if they ever had a match, it would surprise many people.

"I’m sure he could. He’s their top guy for a reason and works hard to be that guy. I think the match would surprise a lot of people."

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX @JakeBur99747047 @WrestlinAspect I’m sure he could. He’s their top guy for a reason and works hard to be that guy. I think the match would surprise a lot of people. @JakeBur99747047 @WrestlinAspect I’m sure he could. He’s their top guy for a reason and works hard to be that guy. I think the match would surprise a lot of people.

The prospect of Kenny Omega and Roman Reigns having a match is very enticing. Who is your pick to win this dream match? Let us know in the comments.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh