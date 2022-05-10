"He's their top guy for a reason" - Top AEW star discusses potential match with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns continues to be the talk of the wrestling world, even among WWE's supposed rivals.

Last night following WrestleMania Backlash, fans once again took to social media to compare WWE to AEW. As usually happens when these conversations begin trending, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was brought up. This time, he was compared to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

When one fan suggested that Reigns wouldn't last five minutes in the ring with The Best Bout Machine, Omega came to the defense of The Tribal Chief. He praised Reigns for having earned his position as WWE's top guy, and even speculated that a match between the two would surprise fans:

"@JakeBur99747047 @WrestlinAspect I'm sure he could. He's their top guy for a reason and works hard to be that guy. I think the match would surprise a lot of people," Kenny Omega tweeted.

Of course, Roman Reigns vs. Kenny Omega is a dream match for many. Though it's likely never to happen, WWE's top guy facing off with the de facto top guy outside the company would draw massive attention across the wrestling world.

Who's the next man to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

While it certainly won't be Kenny Omega, The Tribal Chief does need a new opponent sooner rather than later.

Many in the WWE Universe believed that Drew McIntyre would pick up the pinfall win for his team last night in the main event of WrestleMania Backlash. The idea was that it would set him on a collision course with The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Instead, Roman Reigns got the win for The Bloodline by pinning Riddle, presumably keeping McIntyre out of title contention for the time being.

In terms of credible challengers, there aren't many others. It's possible that Cody Rhodes will step up to advance the storyline he started on RAW after WrestleMania, where he declared that he returned to the company to become WWE Champion.

Another potential challenger is Randy Orton, who could set out to match John Cena and Ric Flair's world title record in the twilight of his career. Though with the Viper having so much fun in RK-Bro at the moment, that doesn't seem likely.

Who will be the next man to step up and challenge The Tribal Chief? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Kenny Omega's comments? Would you like to see a match between Omega and Reigns somewhere down the line? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

