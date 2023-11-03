Kenny Omega could leave wrestling altogether for a new career after retirement

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega opened up about his potential plans after he's done with professional wrestling.

Kenny Omega is widely regarded as one of the most gifted professional wrestlers in the world. His amazing athleticism and in-ring abilities are enough to captivate the fans watching his matches. Omega is currently signed with AEW and has achieved success across different parts of the world in his wrestling career.

Meanwhile, the Best Bout Machine has hit the age of 40 and is perhaps past his prime when it comes to his in-ring career. Although Omega is still capable enough to put on banger matches with anyone, it's no secret that he might be nearing the end of his illustrious pro wrestling career.

Recently, Kenny was featured in an anime-inspired Netflix series, "Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix," along with WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. Omega admitted that the new world of anime and video game series will be of interest to him when he eventually moves on from wrestling.

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, the former AEW World Champion discussed his part in the new Netflix series, while also potentially revealing his plans after wrestling:

"It really was (the perfect setup for me). Getting involved in things like this (Captain Laserhawk) is something I really wanted to do. So I tried to stay active within the anime world and in the video game world and we’ve had a lot of success with some great crossover production and it’s a great thing to know that when wrestling can’t be there anymore for me, that I will possibly have a presence within that world."

Kenny Omega is set for a big match on AEW Dynamite

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega teamed with Chris Jericho, picking up a victory in a tag team bout. After the match, Don Callis challenged both stars to a Street Fight on Dynamite two weeks later, against his "Don Callis Family."

Furthermore, Omega and Jericho announced their partners for the match as Kota Ibushi, and a returning Paul Wight. It remains to be seen how the two will fare in their attempt to take down the "Don Callis Family" in two weeks' time.

