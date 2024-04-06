Kenny Omega makes a major announcement ahead of WrestleMania 40

Kenny Omega just made a major announcement about his schedule ahead of WrestleMania 40.

Kenny Omega has been one of the best independent wrestlers in the world for the past few years. After making a name for himself in Japan, Omega started AEW in the United States along with The Young Bucks and Tony Khan. Since then, Omega has been a regular on AEW television. Unfortunately, Omega has been present on television due to diverticulitis.

Hence, he has started doing live streams where he interacts with his fans. Given that it is WrestleMania weekend, Kenny took to social media to announce that he won't be streaming tonight but he will be back next week:

"With this weekend being the year’s biggest and busiest for wrestling (and wrestlers), I thought it’d be best to hold off on streaming tonight and support the various festivities. We’ll be back next week! Good luck to everyone!"

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Kenny Omega was all praise for Curt Hennig

Curt Hennig was known for being a terrific worker in the ring which earned him the moniker Mr. Perfect. Throughout his career, Curt continued to inspire many aspiring wrestlers to reach his level of excellence in the ring and one of those people is Omega.

During his recent Twitch stream, Omega spoke about Curt Hennig's influence on his wrestling style:

"When I first started to kind of become like a ‘workrate’ guy where I really enjoyed more of what I saw in the ring than the storyline-type stuff, he was my first ever, ‘Oh man, this is what wrestling looks like when I’m really into a match.’ Not that I wasn’t into the matches before, I was into them in a different way," Kenny Omega noted. [H/T - TJRWrestling]

It will be interesting to see when Omega will return back to the ring from diverticulitis.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Do you want to see Kenny Omega return to the ring? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion