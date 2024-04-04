Kenny Omega "really enjoyed" watching this WWE Hall of Famer

Kenny Omega has become a household name in wrestling even though he is not a member of the WWE roster. The Cleaner recently spoke about the Hall of Famer he most enjoyed watching when he got started. This was Curt 'Mr. Perfect' Hennig.

Kenny Omega has spoken up about how Kurt Angle is one of his favorite wrestlers of all time. Other than the Olympic Gold Medalist, Omega also looked up to The Ultimate Warrior, Rick Rude, and Curt Hennig in the wrestling world.

During a recent Twitch stream, The Cleaner spoke about how Curt Hennig in particular helped shape his in-ring work early on. He showed particular appreciation for the Hall of Famer’s in-ring action.

"When I first started to kind of become like a ‘workrate’ guy where I really enjoyed more of what I saw in the ring than the storyline-type stuff, he was my first ever ‘Oh man, this is what wrestling looks like when I’m really into a match.’ Not that I wasn’t into the matches before, I was into them in a different way," Kenny Omega noted. [H/T - TJRWrestling]

The AEW star added that Hennig’s work helped him reshape his appreciation for the technical aspects of wrestling matches. It turned out to be a major turning point in his career.

Kenny Omega recently picked the wrestler he likes in WWE NXT

WWE NXT has been churning out some top talent in recent years. Ilja Dragunov is one of the men who have shown that they are capable of fighting anyone in the ring and leaving it all in the ring.

Speaking on his Twitch stream, Kenny Omega named the current NXT Champion as the superstar he would like to lock horns in WWE’s developmental division.

"I feel that Dragunov, without me knowing who he is, has that special element about him where he would bring the fight to the point where we would go to that magical place where we’re trading blows and having fans really believe in everything we do and really giving it all. I think it would be a great match," Kenny Omega said about the WWE star.

The Cleaner has never worked on WWE NXT and it looks like he won't be appearing on the brand any time in his career. It would be great to see the two stars go toe-to-toe in any promotion down the line. They surely have the potential to put on some five-star matches for their fans.

