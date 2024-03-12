Kenny Omega hopes to create magic with WWE NXT star: "He has that special element about him"

Kenny Omega has been out of action for a while and The Young Bucks have fired him from The Elite. But that's not stopping The Cleaner from speaking about his desired future opponents.

In a recent interaction on Twitch, Omega spoke about a WWE NXT Superstar he would like to lock moves in the ring - and that star is Ilja Dragunov. The Russian-German wrestler is the current NXT Champion.

"I feel that Dragunov, without me knowing who he is, has that special element about him where he would bring the fight to the point where we would go to that magical place where we’re trading blows and having fans really believe in everything we do and really giving it all. I think it would be a great match." Omega said. [H/T: itrwrestling.com]

Kenny Omega sends a message to Kazuchika Okada as he signs with AEW

Omega has been pretty active on the podcast and interview circuit lately. The talented wrestler frequently responds to several fan questions, some of which have grabbed headlines.

Omega recently opened up about Kazuchika Okada signing with the Jacksonville-based company.

"I got a responsibility to mix it up with these guys that call themselves the best, because I used to be that guy. I used to have that confidence. And now, instead of being the guy that's got a chip on his shoulder, it's my job as the old guard to be the gatekeeper. You want to call yourself the best; f*****g prove it, b**ch!" Kenny Omega said.

Expand Tweet

While wrestlers like The Young Bucks might not be looking forward to a Kenny Omega return, his comments on social and during interviews suggest an imminent return.

Will Kenny Omega return to the ring soon? Sound off.

Poll : Will Kenny Omega return to the ring soon? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion