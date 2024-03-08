Kenny Omega sends a daunting message to Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay and others amidst AEW absence

Kenny Omega has spoken about the influx of wrestlers signing with AEW. Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada recently signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion, and Ospreay competed at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View as well.

The Cleaner has been away from in-ring action due to a medical condition called 'Diverticulitis' a few months back. In a recent interview, Omega gave his frank opinion about what he thinks about the young wrestlers in the ring.

"I got a responsibility to mix it up with these guys that call themselves the best, because I used to be that guy. I used to have that confidence. And now, instead of being the guy that's got a chip on his shoulder, it's my job as the old guard to be gatekeeper. You want to call yourself the best, f*****g prove it, b**ch," Kenny Omega said.

With this, Omega has seemingly thrown a challenge to the wrestlers who are coming in, but things are not as simple as they seem, at least in AEW.

The Young Bucks recently fired Kenny Omega from The Elite

The Young Bucks had a stunning match against Sting and Darby Allin, who successfully defended the now-vacated AEW World Tag Team Championship at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View.

The AEW EVPs had a character change since their return, and one of their actions has sent shockwaves through the wrestling fraternity. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson fired Kenny Omega from The Elite. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions appeared on Dynamite to make the announcement.

"I don't even know how I am going to say this one. Kenny Omega, our dear friend, Kenny it's like you disappeared off the face of the earth or something. You haven't made any of your dates for no good reason, too, I can't figure it out. So, as far as your association goes with The Elite, Ken, you are fired."

Fans think that new feuds in the Jacksonville-based company are about to begin, and it will definitely be interesting to witness them.

