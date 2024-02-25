Kenny Omega makes a major announcement amid AEW absence

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, who has been absent from TV for the past few months due to a serious medical condition, recently announced his appearance for an upcoming non-wrestling event.

Kenny Omega has undoubtedly been one of the cornerstones of AEW ever since the company's inception. He has produced some of the best matches and had a memorable world title reign. The Cleaner has been out of action for the past few months due to being diagnosed with diverticulitis.

It can't be denied that Omega's presence on AEW TV is being duly missed. Moreover, it is unclear when he will be fit for a return to in-ring action. Amid his hiatus from wrestling, Kenny seems to be enjoying his time, as he is set to host a major upcoming video game event.

Omega has been a huge fan of video games in the past as well. The former AEW World Champion took to the "X" social media platform to announce that he will be hosting a launch stream for the video game, 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth' alongside Naomi Kyle on February 28.

"Very excited to announce that I'll be hosting the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launch stream! The One Winged Angel is coming."

Tony Khan provided an update on Kenny Omega's potential return

The AEW President, Tony Khan, seems to have an update on Kenny Omega several weeks after his absence from in-ring action due to diverticulitis.

Speaking to Sportsgrid, TK revealed:

"Kenny is doing better, but he was seriously sick, and his life could have been threatened had he not gotten to the doctors when he did. He was really sick. Thankfully, he's doing much better. We all wish him the best and look forward to seeing him again when he's healthy."

The last time we saw Kenny, he was buckling up to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Title alongside Chris Jericho. Only time will tell when The Cleaner would be fit for return.

