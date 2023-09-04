Kenny Omega makes a rare botch during his match at AEW All Out

During his match against Konnosuke Takeshita tonight at All Out, Kenny Omega made a rare botch.

While this wasn't the most embarrassing of botches, this was still a botch, one that was uncharacteristic of The Cleaner.

In a spot, Omega seemed as if he was going for a Springboard Drop Kick, but as he made his way to jump on the top of the ropes, his foot slid, so his drop kick instead turned into a kick to the knees. Takeshita instead played off this and sold the shots to the lower body.

Putting aside this dull moment, the match was full of action, as the two rivals finally got the chance to settle their months-long animosity in the ring one-on-one. Takeshita managed to keep his momentum alive as he cleanly beat Kenny Omega at All Out.

Following another loss tonight, Omega has still not made Don Callis eat his words or made him atone for his actions. Whether The Cleaner gives in or will vie for redemption once again remains to be seen.

