Kenny Omega makes surprise return to NJPW after AEW Full Gear, challenges top champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17

Kenny Omega has made his dramatic return to New Japan Pro Wrestling. At the NJPW x Stardom Historic X-over show, the AEW star challenged Will Ospreay.

Ospreay was in action against Shota Umino, against whom he successfully defended the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. As the United Empire was addressing the crowd, the lights in the arena suddenly went off.

To everyone's surprise, Omega appeared on the big screen and put Ospreay on notice. The inaugural IWGP US Heavyweight Champion claimed that he was determined to save NJPW for the fans and for his love of professional wrestling.

This eventually led to the confirmation of Ospreay vs. Omega for Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th at the Tokyo Dome.

Watch Kenny Omega's promo at NJPW x Stardom:

This will be Omega's first appearance in NJPW since departing from the promotion for AEW.

Earlier today, he also made his AEW return at the Full Gear pay-per-view alongside The Young Bucks. The Elite was unsuccessful in beating the Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championship, but a Best of Seven Series between the two teams was confirmed.

Coincidentally, several fans took note of the fact that Omega's schedule on January 4th was clear and wouldn't conflict with The Elite's Best of Seven Series with Death Triangle.

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay crossed paths in AEW in 2022

In 2022, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay crossed paths in AEW. Ospreay has appeared in US-based promotions on a few occasions, including the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

He defended the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Orange Cassidy at the show and was later confronted by Katsuyori Shibata.

Ospreay and Aussie Open also took part in the tournament that took place to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. However, they lost to The Elite, who defeated the trio of Hangman Page and The Dark Order to become the inaugural trio's champions at All Out.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes