"I was super disappointed" - Former AEW star has a notable regret with his match against Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega has stepped into the ring with many notable names during his AEW run. However, in a recent interview, Jack Evans disclosed that he regrets his match against Omega because of the former's physical conditioning.

During his AAA World Championship run, Kenny Omega often competed on AEW DARK to bolster his wins. On November 26, 2019, The Cleaner stepped into the ring with Jack Evans. The bout was generally well-received by fans despite Evans' regrets surrounding the contest.

In his interview with the PWPonderings podcast, the 40-year-old expressed his disappointment with his match against Omega.

"There is one specific match. I was super disappointed with my match with Kenny Omega because I had gotten so lazy and out of shape, we actually had to cut out so much and I didn't perform like I should have. That was a goal I didn't meet," Evans lamented.

salsab𒊹︎iii @salsaboiii



@KennyOmegamanX @JackEvans711

@AEW #AEWDark



: youtu.be/skqYWeADuds Jack Evans vs. Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship from AEW Dark 2019 is such a good match. if you haven’t seen it go & watch it, totally worth it. Jack Evans vs. Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship from AEW Dark 2019 is such a good match. if you haven’t seen it go & watch it, totally worth it. @KennyOmegamanX @JackEvans711 @AEW #AEWDark ⏩: youtu.be/skqYWeADuds https://t.co/Xx0LcMUwCj

Jack Evans also stated that the aforementioned bout should have been a "breakout performance," but it eventually didn't meet his expectations.

"That really should have been a breakout performance that I wasn't in the proper shape at all. I got so blown up. That's a regret. The only goal I had was to do more as a tag team with me and Angelico as TH2 and it never really got off the ground in the way I wanted," Jack Evans noted. (H/T: Fightful)

The star stepped into the ring with many notable names on the roster besides Kenny Omega. However, he is no longer associated with All Elite Wrestling.

Kenny Omega views the 2020 Stadium Stampede match as one of his favorite AEW matches

Omega recently responded to a fan's tweet to note that the cinematic Stadium Stampede match is one of his favorite bouts so far. Omega's stable came out victorious at Double or Nothing 2020 against Chris Jericho's Inner Circle.

"One of my favorites for many, many reasons." Omega Tweeted.

With Omega not cleared to return to AEW as of now, fans will have to wait for the former world champion in action once again.

