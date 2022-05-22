Unfortunate update reported on Kenny Omega's much-anticipated AEW return

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is reportedly far from an in-ring return based on the latest report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Omega last appeared at the Full Gear event on November 13, 2021, when he was dethroned by the current AEW World Champion Hangman Page. He took time off after the bout as he suffered nagging injuries such as a torn labrum in his shoulder, hernia, knee problems, and vertigo that he's been dealing with since 2018.

While recuperating from his injuries, The Cleaner has been involved in developing the AEW: Fight Forever video game as part of the developmental team. During that time, he gave an update on his health status in an interview, indicating that he thought he would be back in action in February.

However, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of WON, Omega's return isn't even close as there is no date set as of this moment. The veteran journalist added that The Cleaner personally picked the third installment of AAA TripleMania XXX on October 15 for his in-ring return if he was healthy. The latter specifically asked for a match against Vikingo, as The Young Bucks had teased before.

It should be noted that Omega vacated the AAA Mega Championship at the tail-end of 2021 due to his injuries.

While his in-ring return is still uncertain, Omega is reportedly back in his backstage duties as a booker for the AEW women's division.

Will Ospreay recently took a swipe at AEW star Kenny Omega

During his appearance on the Wresthings podcast, former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay expressed his dislike for Kenny Omega.

Ospreay reasoned that he is on poor terms with Omega because The Cleaner "cut him off online."

"I'm doing it [giving his heart at NJPW] and destroying my body to do it, and then you cut me off online? What type of a c**t is that? I look at you and actually hold you in high regard, actual high regard, and I respect everything you've done. Even when you did the barbed wire exploding match that went to f***ing shit, I actually was the type of guy that was like, 'I hope they're alright.' The bombardment of tweets, I was probably the only guy that did that, and instead you retaliate by burying me to your shi**y fans."

For now, Kenny Omega is still recuperating and is unlikely to appear at Double or Nothing on May 29th. However, it will be interesting to see if he makes a surprise appearance at the AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

