"What type of a c**t is that?" - Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion explains why he doesn't like Kenny Omega in real life

Will Ospreay has explained why he and Kenny Omega are on bad terms in real life.

During his time at New Japan Pro Wrestling, Omega was arguably the hottest gaijin wrestler in the company. The former Bullet Club leader even captured the IWGP Heavyweight Title in the company.

During a recent interview with Wresthings, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion went off on the AEW star for taking shots at him on social media.

Obviously, people want Kenny Omega, we're not on good terms right now. When you leave the building and leave New Japan and pull me aside and say, 'You need to step up for this company, I believe in you,' and gas you up and gas you up hard, and you put your heart and f**ing soul in trying to make this...the bar was high. For both myself and [Jay White], the bar was high. I actually care and want the fans who watch New Japan to be like, 'this is professional wrestling.' I'm doing it and destroying my body to do it, and then you cut me off online? What type of a c**t is that? I look at you and actually hold you in high regard, actual high regard, and I respect everything you've done. Even when you did the barbed wire exploding match that went to f***ing shit, I actually was the type of guy that was like, 'I hope they're alright.' The bombardment of tweets, I was probably the only guy that did that, and instead you retaliate by burying me to your shi**y fans. I'm literally doing my f***ing best. That's why me and Kenny don't get along. I'm sure he has something else to say, but it's one of those things where I prefer him to stay away from me at this point. It's not even funny. You can destroy guys like that. You're saying this and you're saying that, I don't like two-faced people. Be real, just be real, that's all I ask for," (H/T: Fightful)

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX



It hurts me, bruv. One of you dorks should have been the guy. Turned out a bigger dog was my only competition. ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ @WillOspreay I’d beat up number 1 any day of the week and twice on Wednesdays…..just saying twitter.com/CiaranRH_/stat… I’d beat up number 1 any day of the week and twice on Wednesdays…..just saying twitter.com/CiaranRH_/stat… Your promotion has been so ice cold since I left that not even Meltzer can convince his followers that you were part of any BITW conversation.It hurts me, bruv. One of you dorks should have been the guy. Turned out a bigger dog was my only competition. twitter.com/WillOspreay/st… Your promotion has been so ice cold since I left that not even Meltzer can convince his followers that you were part of any BITW conversation. It hurts me, bruv. One of you dorks should have been the guy. Turned out a bigger dog was my only competition. twitter.com/WillOspreay/st…

Kenny Omega is reportedly back in AEW with his backstage duties

Kenny Omega has been sidelined from in-ring action in AEW since his match against Hangman Adam Page at Full Gear 2021. In the main event of the show, the Canadian star lost the AEW World Championship to his former tag team partner.

However, it now looks like Omega is back in AEW, as backstage personnel. According to PWInsider, The Elite member seems to be doing his usual booking for the AEW Women's Division.

It is still unclear when Omega will be returning to in-ring action himself and if he will compete in the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

