Kenny Omega recently won the AEW Championship at the 'Winter is Coming' edition of Dynamite and shocked the world by aligning himself with IMPACT Wrestling's Don Callis.

Kenny Omega was on Talk Is Jericho with Don Callis and revealed which AEW wrestlers he believes are on the same level as him.

Kenny Omega claimed that there are very few individuals on the AEW roster who he considers to be at his level when it comes to showmanship. Omega said: (H/T SEScoops)

"They’re (the fans) mad that one guy isn’t having a 45 minute match every episode. Of course I’m not. I don’t need 45 minutes for these guys! You’ve seen our roster, you know what I mean? Let’s just be honest, let’s called spade a spade. There is a showmanship aspect to what we do. But let’s be honest, you know? Who in this company, especially at this point in time, is really on my level? It’s a short list."

Kenny Omega praises Chris Jericho, PAC, and Jon Moxley

Being the polite guest, Kenny Omega first listed Chris Jericho as one of three wrestlers who is comparable to him. Omega then mentioned PAC, who he believes is the greatest raw athlete, and Jon Moxley, who he thinks is tough as nails.

"We’ve got PAC, one of the greatest…I would say probably the greatest raw athlete on the roster, I can easily say that. I’m good at what I do because I mix the athletic with what I have upstairs. But PAC just has it so naturally in his body, in this genes."

"Moxley is up there. Jon Moxley is more cerebral as well, and he’s just tough as nails, way tougher than I am. I never said I was a tough guy! I can absorb a lot of punishment, but do I want to get hit in the face? No. Do I want to mess up this quaff? No. These curls take a lot of scrunching."

Kenny Omega is scheduled to team up with The Good Brothers against Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns at IMPACT Hard to Kill on January 16. Before that, Omega will defend his AEW Championship against Rey Fenix on 'New Year's Smash' edition of Dynamite.

