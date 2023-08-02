Kenny Omega opens up on why he chose to sign with AEW despite reported WWE interest

Kenny Omega has renewed his AEW contract amid widespread speculation about his future in the pro wrestling business. He recently detailed why he chose to re-sign with his current employer.

Kenny Omega is one of the most popular names in the pro wrestling world and is widely considered one of the finest in-ring performers of his era. After a stellar run in NJPW, Omega helped establish All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and has been instrumental in its success and popularity.

Since All Elite Wrestling's inception, The Cleaner has worked as an Executive Vice President and an in-ring performer in the company. A few months ago, there were numerous concerns about the contract status of The Elite (a group comprising Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and "Hangman" Adam Page).

Some reports also suggested that AEW's biggest rival, WWE, wanted to sign the top faction. However, all these speculations have been put to rest, with The Elite choosing to renew their contracts with All Elite Wrestling.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kenny Omega discussed his goals as a pro wrestler and his reason for choosing AEW. The former world champion wanted to experience different pro wrestling styles worldwide. Since AEW has working relationships with multiple international promotions, he can complete his objective while performing for the Tony Khan-led organization.

“Pro wrestling has a presence almost everywhere on the planet. In my pursuit to become as complete of a performer as possible, my goal was always to experience the styles of the world at their highest level. I believe that with AEW’s current working relationships, and possibly future, I can challenge all forms of pro wrestling and diversify my style so that I’m equipped for any scenario I may encounter in the ring.” (H/T Sports Illustrated)

Omega added he considered all the available options with an open mind to reach the decision. The Cleaner further mentioned wanting to help his fellow competitors while still being an active talent.

“I was careful to weigh out all options and was open-minded to all possibilities. I’m here to help whomever I can while I’m still around."

AEW will celebrate 200 episodes of Dynamite tonight

The report of The Elite renewing their contracts came right before Dynamite's 200th episode on August 2, 2023.

The first episode of Dynamite aired on TNT on October 2, 2019, and averaged 1.409 million viewers. It featured some of the biggest names in pro wrestling, including Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho.

The show has come a long way since then and has successfully created many new stars like MJF and Darby Allin and is well on its way to making many more.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.