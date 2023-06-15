Latest details on WWE's interest in Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Hangman Page will get fans talking - Reports

In a recent development that has grabbed the attention of wrestling fans worldwide, reports have emerged about WWE showning interest in top AEW stars. The stars are Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Page.

According Fightful Select's paywall reports that WWE has expressed interest in signing all four members of The Elite if they become available. However, these same sources also mentioned that promotion does not anticipate this scenario unfolding. As per the report, they are currently not legally allowed to engage in talks with any of the talents in question.

It is worth noting that rumors circulated last year suggesting that The Young Bucks had reached out to World Wrestling Entertainment but sources close to them have denied these claims.

The Real One  ☄️ @WWEREALONE From Fightful, most people in AEW expect the elite to stay AEW with significant money increase



AHHHHHH KEEP THE ELITE IN AEW From Fightful, most people in AEW expect the elite to stay AEW with significant money increase AHHHHHH KEEP THE ELITE IN AEW https://t.co/Yr79jVuX5h

AEW fans are hopeful that negotiations will lead to contract extensions, allowing The Elite to continue their run in the promotion. While, WWE fans are hoping that the these talented individuals make a switch under Triple H's leadership.

As the expiration dates of The Elite's contracts draw near, the wrestling world will be eagerly watching to see how these negotiations unfold. Whether they stay with AEW or explore new opportunities elsewhere.

How do you think the departure of The Elite would in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes