Kenny Omega is overrated and everyone hates him, according to 61-year old AEW star

Kenny Omega is one of the most decorated stars in the world of professional wrestling. He has been a champion across the globe and has earned a lot of respect among his peers. However, as per a 61-year-old star, Omega is overrated and everyone hates him.
Don Callis, who has been at loggerheads with The Master of the Dark Hadou, recently called him out on X. Callis and Omega have been after each other in AEW for more than a year. The 61-year-old has been on a mission to destroy the legacy of the former AEW World Champion, and amid his hiatus, Callis is doing just that.
Taking to X, the leader of The Don Callis Family claimed that everyone hates Omega, and he is overrated in the world of professional wrestling. He compared the former NJPW star to NFL Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is one of the most polarizing figures in the sport.
"KENNY OMEGA IS THE AARON ROGERS OF WRESTLING: OVERRATED AND EVERYONE HATES HIM"
Check out his X post below:
Kenny Omega set to miss AEW All Out 2025
Kenny Omega has been the cornerstone of All Elite Wrestling since its inception. However, over the past few years, the 41-year-old has been focusing more on his health than his in-ring performance. Therefore, he is set to miss AEW All Out this year.
As per Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Omega is expected to be out of AEW action for the rest of the year. While he is unlikely to compete until 2025, his return date is currently slated to be January 2026.
In his last appearance in AEW, Don Callis' ally Kyle Fletcher attacked the former AEW World Champion. It was revealed that this angle was to write off Omega from AEW television.
