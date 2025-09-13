Kenny Omega is overrated and everyone hates him, according to 61-year old AEW star

Kenny Omega is one of the most decorated stars in the world of professional wrestling. He has been a champion across the globe and has earned a lot of respect among his peers. However, as per a 61-year-old star, Omega is overrated and everyone hates him.

Ad

Don Callis, who has been at loggerheads with The Master of the Dark Hadou, recently called him out on X. Callis and Omega have been after each other in AEW for more than a year. The 61-year-old has been on a mission to destroy the legacy of the former AEW World Champion, and amid his hiatus, Callis is doing just that.

Taking to X, the leader of The Don Callis Family claimed that everyone hates Omega, and he is overrated in the world of professional wrestling. He compared the former NJPW star to NFL Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is one of the most polarizing figures in the sport.

Ad

Trending

"KENNY OMEGA IS THE AARON ROGERS OF WRESTLING: OVERRATED AND EVERYONE HATES HIM"

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Check out his X post below:

The Invisible Hand @TheDonCallis KENNY OMEGA IS THE AARON ROGERS OF WRESTLING: OVERRATED AND EVERYONE HATES HIM

Ad

Kenny Omega set to miss AEW All Out 2025

Kenny Omega has been the cornerstone of All Elite Wrestling since its inception. However, over the past few years, the 41-year-old has been focusing more on his health than his in-ring performance. Therefore, he is set to miss AEW All Out this year.

As per Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Omega is expected to be out of AEW action for the rest of the year. While he is unlikely to compete until 2025, his return date is currently slated to be January 2026.

In his last appearance in AEW, Don Callis' ally Kyle Fletcher attacked the former AEW World Champion. It was revealed that this angle was to write off Omega from AEW television.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anugrah Tyagi Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.



He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.



Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability. Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!